Man Charged After £20,000 Drug Seizure in Trowbridge Warrants

A man has been charged following the seizure of around £20,000 worth of Class A drugs during two simultaneous police raids in Yerbury Street, Trowbridge on 21 May. Wiltshire Police arrested 43-year-old Christopher Mounty, who faces possession with intent to supply heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine. This enforcement highlights ongoing efforts to tackle drug crime in the local community.

Major Drug Haul

Officers recovered a significant quantity of Class A substances, including heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine. The combined value of the drugs seized is estimated at £20,000. These warrants were coordinated operations between Wiltshire Police’s Trowbridge Neighbourhood Policing Team and the Crime Task Force.

Suspect Charged

Christopher Mounty, who has no fixed address, was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. He appeared at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 23 May and has been remanded in custody ahead of a plea hearing at Salisbury Crown Court scheduled for 24 June.

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