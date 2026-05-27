Watch Live
  • Home
  • Court News - UK News

DRUGS BUST Bulwell Police Seize Four Illegal Guns and 10kg Cannabis in Car Stop

Bulwell Police Seize Four Illegal Guns and 10kg Cannabis in Car Stop

Nottinghamshire Police made a significant drugs and weapons bust after stopping a car in Bulwell, Nottingham. Acting on intelligence, officers intercepted a vehicle in the Tesco Extra car park on Jennison Street, seizing four illegal firearms and roughly 10kg of cannabis, removing dangerous items from local streets.

Intelligence-led Vehicle Stop

Police stopped a Vauxhall Insignia following a tip-off. The driver, 41-year-old Ervin Doksani, was found with vacuum-packed cannabis inside the car.

Weapons Found In Property Search

After seizing a phone linked to Doksani, officers uncovered an image of a handgun in a bag. Warrants were executed at Doksani’s Vernon Road, Basford address, leading to the recovery of four prohibited weapons: a revolver-style handgun with ammunition and three gas-cartridge air rifles, all illegal.  

Additional Drug Finds And Court

Police discovered more vacuum-packed cannabis, totalling about 10kg. A separate search on Aspley Lane, Bobbers Mill, uncovered cocaine, MDMA, and ketamine. Sandor Nagy, 30, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply and was sentenced to three years at Nottingham Crown Court on 24 April.

Doksani Given Prison Sentence And

Doksani, currently of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to firearms offences, cannabis possession with intent to supply, and breaching a deportation order. On 22 May, Nottingham Crown Court handed him a seven-year and 10-month prison term, with deportation expected after release.

Police Praise Operation

Detective Sergeant Adam Rose said, “Prohibited firearms are illegal for a reason. I’m proud of our officers for taking these weapons and drugs off the streets and out of harm’s way.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man Denies Murder After Killing Partner and Causing London Gas Explosion

MURDER TRIAL Man Denies Murder After Killing Partner and Causing London Gas Explosion

UK News
Northampton Husband Denies Murder and Rape of Estranged Wife Kimberley

STAGED SUICIDE Northampton Husband Denies Murder and Rape of Estranged Wife Kimberley

UK News
13-Year-Old Boy Dies at Halifax Leadbeater Dam During Heatwave

FIRST PICTURE 13-Year-Old Boy Dies at Halifax Leadbeater Dam During Heatwave

UK News
East Lancashire Cocaine Gang Jailed for Over 52 Years Following Police Probe

GANG JAILED East Lancashire Cocaine Gang Jailed for Over 52 Years Following Police Probe

UK News
Search On For Missing 13-Year-Old Amelia Shaw In Ryde

BRING HER HOME Search On For Missing 13-Year-Old Amelia Shaw In Ryde

UK News
Teenager Missing From Hammersmith As Police And Family Appeal For Help

FIND TILLY Teenager Missing From Hammersmith As Police And Family Appeal For Help

UK News
Teens Narrowly Escape Death Playing on South Kessock Railway Tracks

RAIL DANGER Teens Narrowly Escape Death Playing on South Kessock Railway Tracks

UK News
Eight-Day-Old Baby Rescued From Overturned Car on M50 in Worcestershire

BABY RESCUE Eight-Day-Old Baby Rescued From Overturned Car on M50 in Worcestershire

Breaking News, UK News
Emergency Search Underway for Missing Person in River Don Sprotbrough

MAJOR OPERATION Emergency Search Underway for Missing Person in River Don Sprotbrough

Breaking News, UK News
Muhammad Noor Majid Butt Stabbed to Death in Lower Earley Alleyway

FIRST PICTURE Muhammad Noor Majid Butt Stabbed to Death in Lower Earley Alleyway

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
12-Year-Old Boy Drowns in River Ribble During Lancashire Heatwave

RIVER TRAGEDY 12-Year-Old Boy Drowns in River Ribble During Lancashire Heatwave

Breaking News, UK News
12-Year-Old Boy Drowns in River Ribble During Lancashire Heatwave

12-Year-Old Boy Drowns in River Ribble During Lancashire Heatwave

Breaking News, UK News
Thames Valley Police Seek Man Over Slough Exposure Incident

FLASHER PROBE Thames Valley Police Seek Man Over Slough Exposure Incident

UK News
Thames Valley Police Seek Man Over Slough Exposure Incident

Thames Valley Police Seek Man Over Slough Exposure Incident

UK News
Birmingham Man Arrested After Murder Investigation at Barmouth Beach

MURDER PROBE Birmingham Man Arrested After Murder Investigation at Barmouth Beach

UK News
Birmingham Man Arrested After Murder Investigation at Barmouth Beach

Birmingham Man Arrested After Murder Investigation at Barmouth Beach

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
HMP Wandsworth Guard Linda De Sousa Speaks Out After Sex Tape Scandal

PRISON SCANDAL HMP Wandsworth Guard Linda De Sousa Speaks Out After Sex Tape Scandal

UK News
HMP Wandsworth Guard Linda De Sousa Speaks Out After Sex Tape Scandal

HMP Wandsworth Guard Linda De Sousa Speaks Out After Sex Tape Scandal

UK News
M5 Northbound in Worcestershire Shut After Major HGV Fire Near Droitwich

TRAFFIC CHAOS M5 Northbound in Worcestershire Shut After Major HGV Fire Near Droitwich

UK News
M5 Northbound in Worcestershire Shut After Major HGV Fire Near Droitwich

M5 Northbound in Worcestershire Shut After Major HGV Fire Near Droitwich

UK News
Warning Issued Over Suspected Social Media Scam Exploiting Domestic Abuse Victims

SCAM WARNING Warning Issued Over Suspected Social Media Scam Exploiting Domestic Abuse Victims

UK News
Warning Issued Over Suspected Social Media Scam Exploiting Domestic Abuse Victims

Warning Issued Over Suspected Social Media Scam Exploiting Domestic Abuse Victims

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Kent Police Appeal To Find Missing Canterbury Teen Lilly Chambers

FIND LILLY Kent Police Appeal To Find Missing Canterbury Teen Lilly Chambers

UK News
Kent Police Appeal To Find Missing Canterbury Teen Lilly Chambers

Kent Police Appeal To Find Missing Canterbury Teen Lilly Chambers

UK News
Police Search For Ian Willett After Newport Burglary

MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Search For Ian Willett After Newport Burglary

UK News
Police Search For Ian Willett After Newport Burglary

Police Search For Ian Willett After Newport Burglary

UK News
Man Arrested After Late-Night Stabbing in Hereford

KNIFE ATTACK Man Arrested After Late-Night Stabbing in Hereford

UK News
Man Arrested After Late-Night Stabbing in Hereford

Man Arrested After Late-Night Stabbing in Hereford

UK News
Watch Live