Bulwell Police Seize Four Illegal Guns and 10kg Cannabis in Car Stop

Nottinghamshire Police made a significant drugs and weapons bust after stopping a car in Bulwell, Nottingham. Acting on intelligence, officers intercepted a vehicle in the Tesco Extra car park on Jennison Street, seizing four illegal firearms and roughly 10kg of cannabis, removing dangerous items from local streets.

Intelligence-led Vehicle Stop

Police stopped a Vauxhall Insignia following a tip-off. The driver, 41-year-old Ervin Doksani, was found with vacuum-packed cannabis inside the car.

Weapons Found In Property Search

After seizing a phone linked to Doksani, officers uncovered an image of a handgun in a bag. Warrants were executed at Doksani’s Vernon Road, Basford address, leading to the recovery of four prohibited weapons: a revolver-style handgun with ammunition and three gas-cartridge air rifles, all illegal.

Additional Drug Finds And Court

Police discovered more vacuum-packed cannabis, totalling about 10kg. A separate search on Aspley Lane, Bobbers Mill, uncovered cocaine, MDMA, and ketamine. Sandor Nagy, 30, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply and was sentenced to three years at Nottingham Crown Court on 24 April.

Doksani Given Prison Sentence And

Doksani, currently of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to firearms offences, cannabis possession with intent to supply, and breaching a deportation order. On 22 May, Nottingham Crown Court handed him a seven-year and 10-month prison term, with deportation expected after release.

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