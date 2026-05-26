Teenager Missing From Hammersmith As Police And Family Appeal For Help

Police and family members are urgently appealing for help to find 15-year-old Tilly Weir, who has been reported missing from the Hammersmith area of west London.
Concern is growing for the teenager’s welfare after she disappeared, with relatives saying they are “desperately worried” about her safety.
A Missing Person" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">missing person appeal shared online states that both family members and police are “very concerned for her well-being” and are urging anyone who may have seen her to come forward.
The appeal says Tilly may be in the company of another 15-year-old boy.
Police have asked anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact them on 101, quoting reference CAD1830/26MAY26.
Family members have also circulated a contact number as part of the appeal in a bid to help trace the missing teenager as quickly as possible.
Anyone who sees Tilly or has information on where she may be is urged to contact police immediately.
Public Asked To Share Appeal
The missing person poster has been widely shared across social media as efforts continue to locate the teenager.
Missing child investigations are treated seriously by officers, particularly where there are concerns over vulnerability or welfare.
Anyone with immediate sightings is advised to contact police via 999 if they believe Tilly may be at immediate risk.
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