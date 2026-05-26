David Smith Jailed for Knife Threat and Arson in Neath Port Talbot

A 43-year-old man from Blaengwynfi, Neath Port Talbot, has been sentenced to prison after threatening a woman with a knife and deliberately setting her garage on fire earlier this year. David Smith’s dangerous behaviour unfolded on March 2, when he brandished a knife at the victim while driving on a road near her home.

Knife Threat on the Road

Smith repeatedly followed the woman’s car, swerving dangerously and cutting her off. At one point, he got out of his vehicle to brandish the knife again, forcing the victim to swerve into a ditch to escape and eventually flee on foot.

Deliberate Arson Attack

After the terrifying chase, Smith set fire to the victim’s garage, causing significant damage. The fire was not only reckless but showed disregard for the risk to life.

Multiple Charges Admitted

Smith pleaded guilty to arson with recklessness as to endangering life, dangerous driving, two counts of possession of a knife in public, criminal damage, and sending a menacing message.

Lengthy Prison Sentence

The court handed Smith a sentence of four years and four months imprisonment, reflecting the severity of his threatening and violent actions.