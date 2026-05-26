Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

KNOFE ARSON David Smith Jailed for Knife Threat and Arson in Neath Port Talbot

David Smith Jailed for Knife Threat and Arson in Neath Port Talbot

A 43-year-old man from Blaengwynfi, Neath Port Talbot, has been sentenced to prison after threatening a woman with a knife and deliberately setting her garage on fire earlier this year. David Smith’s dangerous behaviour unfolded on March 2, when he brandished a knife at the victim while driving on a road near her home.

Knife Threat on the Road

Smith repeatedly followed the woman’s car, swerving dangerously and cutting her off. At one point, he got out of his vehicle to brandish the knife again, forcing the victim to swerve into a ditch to escape and eventually flee on foot.

Deliberate Arson Attack

After the terrifying chase, Smith set fire to the victim’s garage, causing significant damage. The fire was not only reckless but showed disregard for the risk to life.

Multiple Charges Admitted

Smith pleaded guilty to arson with recklessness as to endangering life, dangerous driving, two counts of possession of a knife in public, criminal damage, and sending a menacing message.

Lengthy Prison Sentence

The court handed Smith a sentence of four years and four months imprisonment, reflecting the severity of his threatening and violent actions.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
West Yorkshire Police Seek Suspects Over £20k Morrisons Theft Spree

SERIAL LIFTERS West Yorkshire Police Seek Suspects Over £20k Morrisons Theft Spree

UK News
Teenager Stabbed to Death in Hackney: Police Appeal for Witnesses

TEEN MURDER AMBUSH Teenager Stabbed to Death in Hackney: Police Appeal for Witnesses

Breaking News, UK News
Teenage Boy Found Dead After Lake Search At Rother Valley Park

TRAGIC RECOVERY Teenage Boy Found Dead After Lake Search At Rother Valley Park

Breaking News, UK News
Swindon Man Sentenced for Distributing Sadistic Child Abuse Images

COUNCIL WORKER ESCAPES JAIL Swindon Man Sentenced for Distributing Sadistic Child Abuse Images

UK News
Court of Appeal to Review Sentences of Teen Boys in Hampshire Rape Case

OUTRAGE Court of Appeal to Review Sentences of Teen Boys in Hampshire Rape Case

UK News
Bikini-Clad Shoplifters Nabbed Stealing Booze in Castleford Heatwave

Bikini-Clad Shoplifters Nabbed Stealing Booze in Castleford Heatwave

UK News
Three Teens Drown in Separate UK Open Water Incidents Over Bank Holiday

WATER TRAGEDY Three Teens Drown in Separate UK Open Water Incidents Over Bank Holiday

UK News
Train Hits School Bus in Belgium Leaving Several Dead at Buggenhout

TRAIN TRAGEDY Train Hits School Bus in Belgium Leaving Several Dead at Buggenhout

UK News
Kent Police Launch Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Teen Summer-Jane Fuller

FIND SUMMER-JANE Kent Police Launch Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Teen Summer-Jane Fuller

UK News
Woman Sexually Assaulted on Wolverhampton Canal Path Police Search

POLICE MANHUNT Woman Sexually Assaulted on Wolverhampton Canal Path Police Search

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Woman Found Guilty of 1978 Manslaughter of Stepdaughter in Thornton Heath

COLD CASE Woman Found Guilty of 1978 Manslaughter of Stepdaughter in Thornton Heath

UK News
Woman Found Guilty of 1978 Manslaughter of Stepdaughter in Thornton Heath

Woman Found Guilty of 1978 Manslaughter of Stepdaughter in Thornton Heath

UK News
Grantham Woman Jailed Over SHPO Breaches and Online Sex Offences

SEX OFFENDER Grantham Woman Jailed Over SHPO Breaches and Online Sex Offences

UK News
Grantham Woman Jailed Over SHPO Breaches and Online Sex Offences

Grantham Woman Jailed Over SHPO Breaches and Online Sex Offences

UK News
Man Charged With Murder After Woman Found Dead in Durrington

MURDER ARREST Man Arrested in Portsmouth Murder Inquiry After Woman Found Dead

UK News
Man Charged With Murder After Woman Found Dead in Durrington

Man Arrested in Portsmouth Murder Inquiry After Woman Found Dead

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Kent Police Seek Witnesses After Fire Engine Vs E-Scooter Collision in Dartford

AIRLIFTED Kent Police Seek Witnesses After Fire Engine Vs E-Scooter Collision in Dartford

UK News
Kent Police Seek Witnesses After Fire Engine Vs E-Scooter Collision in Dartford

Kent Police Seek Witnesses After Fire Engine Vs E-Scooter Collision in Dartford

UK News
Man Charged After Six‑Hour Rooftop Standoff Sparks Evacuations in Chorley

ROOFTOP SIEGE Man Charged After Six‑Hour Rooftop Standoff Sparks Evacuations in Chorley

UK News
Man Charged After Six‑Hour Rooftop Standoff Sparks Evacuations in Chorley

Man Charged After Six‑Hour Rooftop Standoff Sparks Evacuations in Chorley

UK News
M25 Anti-Clockwise Closed at Junction 1B Over Person Threatening to Jump

CONCERN FOR WELFARE M25 Anti-Clockwise Closed at Junction 1B Over Person Threatening to Jump

UK News
M25 Anti-Clockwise Closed at Junction 1B Over Person Threatening to Jump

M25 Anti-Clockwise Closed at Junction 1B Over Person Threatening to Jump

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man dies saving family as four teens drown at UK swimming spots

WATER TRAGEDY Man dies saving family as four teens drown at UK swimming spots

UK News
Man dies saving family as four teens drown at UK swimming spots

Man dies saving family as four teens drown at UK swimming spots

UK News
Teen Girl Tortured Then Stabbed to Death in Charlotte Apartment

BRUTAL MURDER Teen Girl Tortured Then Stabbed to Death in Charlotte Apartment

UK News
Teen Girl Tortured Then Stabbed to Death in Charlotte Apartment

Teen Girl Tortured Then Stabbed to Death in Charlotte Apartment

UK News
Teenager Killed in Hackney Machete Attack After Party Brawl

MACHETE ATTACK Teenager Killed in Hackney Machete Attack After Party Brawl

UK News
Teenager Killed in Hackney Machete Attack After Party Brawl

Teenager Killed in Hackney Machete Attack After Party Brawl

UK News
Watch Live