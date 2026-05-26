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COUNCIL WORKER ESCAPES JAIL Swindon Man Sentenced for Distributing Sadistic Child Abuse Images

Swindon Man Sentenced for Distributing Sadistic Child Abuse Images

A Swindon man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to making and distributing what police describe as the most sadistic and degrading child abuse images they have encountered. Matthew Ely, 39, of Howse Garden, Rodbourne, received a 28-month prison sentence suspended for 30 months at Swindon Crown Court on 21 May. His offences involved over 1,000 indecent photos and videos, found on his mobile phone, spanning November 2021 to February 2025.

Serious Charges Detailed

Ely was convicted of three counts of making indecent photos and pseudo-photos of a child, one count of possessing prohibited images, and two counts of distributing indecent images. The vast collection included both still photos and videos depicting very young children, described by investigators as extremely distressing.

Offenders Sentence And Restrictions

Along with the suspended prison sentence, Ely must complete up to 35 days of Rehabilitation Activity and 175 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay 156 in costs, will be subject to a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order, and remain on the Sex Offenders Register for the same duration.

Police Statement On Case

“In my four years in this team, they were the most sadistic and degrading I have encountered,” said Beccy Scott from the Child Internet Exploitation Team. “The forensic evidence shows Ely was actively trading child sexual abuse material, making him a dangerous individual. This sentence reflects the gravity of his offences and the risk he poses.”

Community Warning

Scott added, “Online child abuse material is never a victimless crime. Real children worldwide suffer due to people like Matthew Ely, who fuel this market. Anyone involved in such crimes will face the full force of the law.” For information on how to report child abuse, visit the Wiltshire Police advice page. Support and advice for parents and children are also available on the site.

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