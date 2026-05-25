Man Arrested for Weapon Threats in Lower Sydenham Standoff

Police were called at 12:50pm on Monday 25 May to reports of a man armed with a weapon on Southend Lane, Lower Sydenham. Officers attended with London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade to manage the situation.

Arrest And Mental Health Concern

A 31-year-old man was detained and arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and making threats to kill. He was taken to hospital amid mental health concerns.

No Injuries Reported

The incident concluded without any injuries. Emergency services ensured the scene was safely resolved.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference CAD 3720/25May.