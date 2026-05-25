John Baker Escapes HMP Springhill Near Grendon Underwood

Thames Valley Police are urgently seeking John Baker, 44, who absconded from HMP Springhill, an open prison near Grendon Underwood, on Saturday 23 May 2026 around 7:00pm. Baker left without permission or lawful licence, posing a public safety concern.

Escape Details

Baker is described as approximately 5ft 9ins tall with a medium build. He has known links to Northwood, near Watford. The prison break has prompted a swift police response due to Baker’s unauthorised absence.

Police Appeal

Detective Sergeant Jon Muldoon said: “We are appealing for the public’s help to trace John Baker, who is unlawfully at large after escaping from HMP Springhill. If you see Baker, do not approach him but call 999 immediately.”

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