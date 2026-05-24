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MURDER PROBE Woman Arrested After Man Murdered in Eston Ayton Crescent

Woman Arrested After Man Murdered in Eston Ayton Crescent

Cleveland Police launched a murder investigation after a man was found with serious injuries in Ayton Crescent, Eston, on the night of Saturday 23 May. The man was pronounced dead at the scene following a rapid emergency response that included the National Police Air Service. A 39-year-old woman has been arrested and is in custody, while officers search for a second suspect.

Swift Police Action

Officers responded to a public call at around 11pm and secured the scene with cordons. Superintendent Daryll Tomlinson confirmed the arrest came quickly as the inquiry continues, aided by public tips and aerial support.

Search For Second Suspect

Cleveland Police have made an arrest but are still looking for another individual believed to be involved. Increased police presence remains in the Eston area to reassure local residents.

Community Reassured

Superintendent Tomlinson emphasised the incident is isolated and poses no wider risk to the public. Officers will maintain a visible presence around Ayton Crescent while investigations proceed.

How To Help the Police

The public is urged to come forward with any information that could aid the investigation by calling Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference SE26098497, or reporting anonymously to Crimestoppers.

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Topics :Crime

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