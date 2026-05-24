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FIGHTING FOR LIFE Man Critically Injured in A303 Motorcycle Collision Near Bulford

Man Critically Injured in A303 Motorcycle Collision Near Bulford

A man in his 60s has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision on the A303 near Bulford on 23 May. Wiltshire Police responded at around 5.50pm after a Toyota Yaris and a BMW R1250 motorcycle, both travelling eastbound, collided. The motorcyclist sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the hospital. The Yaris driver, a man in his 30s, was unhurt. The eastbound carriageway was closed for collision investigations but has since reopened.

Serious Injuries Reported

The motorcyclist suffered severe trauma and remains in a life-threatening condition. Emergency services attended promptly following reports of the incident shortly before 6pm. The Yaris driver escaped without injury.

Road Closure And Reopening

Police closed the A303 near Bulford to carry out a detailed investigation into the collision. After completion of enquiries, the road was reopened in both directions to traffic.

Witness Appeal Issued

Wiltshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Team is urging anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage to come forward. Witnesses can call 01225 694597 quoting log number 288 of 23 May, or email [email protected].

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Topics :Collision

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