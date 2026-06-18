Police Appeal After Sexual Assault on Elizabeth Line Train in London

Detectives from British Transport Police are investigating a sexual assault on an Elizabeth Line train in London on Sunday 19 April. The incident occurred at about 7.30pm after a man boarded the train at Tottenham Court Road and assaulted a woman at Bond Street station. The suspect then left the train at Ealing Broadway.

Crime Caught On Camera

Police have released an image of the man they want to trace, believing he may hold vital information about the attack. They are urging anyone who recognises him to come forward to assist their ongoing investigation.

Call For Witnesses

British Transport Police have requested that anyone with information contact them by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40. Reference number 115 of 20 April should be quoted to ensure the information is correctly logged.

Train Route In Focus

The assault took place between Tottenham Court Road and Bond Street stations, with the suspect disembarking at Ealing Broadway. This has triggered increased patrols and safety measures on the Elizabeth Line as the investigation continues.

Community Safety Emphasised

Authorities have stressed the importance of public vigilance on public transport and are committed to ensuring passenger safety. They thanked those who have already assisted and encouraged others to remain alert and report any suspicious behaviour.