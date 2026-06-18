Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

JAIL RELEASE Lee Andrews Has Been Released From His Prison & His Hairline Has Suddenly Grown Back

Lee Andrews Has Been Released From His Prison & His Hairline Has Suddenly Grown Back

Lee Andrews, husband of Katie Price, has been released from a Dubai jail where he was held amid allegations linked to international espionage and financial fraud. Upon his release, Andrews shocked the public with a suddenly restored hairline, sparking widespread speculation and curiosity.

Unexpected Transformation

After months away, Lee Andrews surprised fans and onlookers with what appears to be a full head of hair, prompting theories ranging from a hair transplant abroad, a toupee, or even digital filters. Social media has been abuzz with reactions to the stark change in his appearance.

Speculation Surrounding Release

Details about the circumstances of his jail release in Dubai remain scarce, but the unusual timing of his hairline’s return has led to various rumours, including suggestions that Andrews may have undergone surgical procedures covertly during detention or immediately after.

Katie Price Support

Katie Price remains in Dubai and appears supportive of her husband despite his recent high-profile legal issues. Their ongoing relationship continues to attract media attention, with plenty more developments expected in the coming weeks.

Online Reactions

Twitter users and fans have expressed confusion and amusement over Andrews’ transformation, with some joking about the authenticity of his new look. The public remains fascinated by his enigmatic persona and the ongoing saga surrounding his personal life.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Urgent Police Appeal After 14-Year-Old Jordan Barber Goes Missing in Kingsteignton

BRING HIM HOME Urgent Police Appeal After 14-Year-Old Jordan Barber Goes Missing in Kingsteignton

UK News
Leeds Drug Gang Sentenced After Neighbourhood Police Bust

Leeds Drug Gang Sentenced After Neighbourhood Police Bust

Court News, UK News
Norwich Teen Led Family Cannabis Empire From Age 14

DRUGS EMPIRE Norwich Teen Led Family Cannabis Empire From Age 14

Court News, UK News

FIRE ALERT Huge Fire Rips Through Erith Scrapyard Causing Thick Smoke

Breaking News, UK News
Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead in Dagenham Home

POLICE PROBE Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead in Dagenham Home

UK News

RECKLESS NEAR MISS Wiltshire Police Seek Amesbury Surron Electric Motorcycle Rider

UK News
Shropshire Councillor Faces Backlash Over Grooming Gangs Report Mockery

COUNCILLOR FURY Shropshire Councillor Faces Backlash Over Grooming Gangs Report Mockery

UK News
£23K Raised for Family of 15-Year-Old Who Died on Gloucestershire Railway

MENTAL HEALTH £23K Raised for Family of 15-Year-Old Who Died on Gloucestershire Railway

UK News
Kent Courier Fraud Scams Steal £766k in 2025 Police Warn Public

FRAUD ALERT Kent Courier Fraud Scams Steal £766k in 2025 Police Warn Public

UK News
Man Arrested After Serious Assault Near Paddock Wood Roundabout

SERIOUS ASSAULT Man Arrested After Serious Assault Near Paddock Wood Roundabout

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Wiltshire Police Seize £15k of Illicit Tobacco in Broadgreen Warrant

POLICE RAID Wiltshire Police Seize £15k of Illicit Tobacco in Broadgreen Warrant

UK News
Wiltshire Police Seize £15k of Illicit Tobacco in Broadgreen Warrant

Wiltshire Police Seize £15k of Illicit Tobacco in Broadgreen Warrant

UK News
The Empirical Evolution of Contemporary News Gathering

The Empirical Evolution of Contemporary News Gathering

UK News
The Empirical Evolution of Contemporary News Gathering

The Empirical Evolution of Contemporary News Gathering

UK News
Wiltshire Police Officer Sacked for Racist and Homophobic Remarks

POLICE DISMISSAL Wiltshire Police Officer Sacked for Racist and Homophobic Remarks

UK News
Wiltshire Police Officer Sacked for Racist and Homophobic Remarks

Wiltshire Police Officer Sacked for Racist and Homophobic Remarks

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Shahid Adnan Jailed for Liverpool John Moores University Fraud

HACKER JAILED Shahid Adnan Jailed for Liverpool John Moores University Fraud

UK News
Shahid Adnan Jailed for Liverpool John Moores University Fraud

Shahid Adnan Jailed for Liverpool John Moores University Fraud

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Wanted Axminster Woman Over Drug Charge

DRUG DEALER WANTED Police Appeal to Find Wanted Axminster Woman Over Drug Charge

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Wanted Axminster Woman Over Drug Charge

Police Appeal to Find Wanted Axminster Woman Over Drug Charge

UK News
Man Charged with Rape and Sexual Assault at Brighton Seafront

SEAFRONT RAPE Man Charged with Rape and Sexual Assault at Brighton Seafront

UK News
Man Charged with Rape and Sexual Assault at Brighton Seafront

Man Charged with Rape and Sexual Assault at Brighton Seafront

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Indian Tourist Dies After Central Park Horse-Drawn Carriage Bolts

HORSE CHAOS Indian Tourist Dies After Central Park Horse-Drawn Carriage Bolts

UK News
Indian Tourist Dies After Central Park Horse-Drawn Carriage Bolts

Indian Tourist Dies After Central Park Horse-Drawn Carriage Bolts

UK News
Norwich ‘Family Empire’ Drug and Fraud Gangs Move Online as Police Raids Uncover Laptops, Not Cash

Norwich ‘Family Empire’ Drug and Fraud Gangs Move Online as Police Raids Uncover Laptops, Not Cash

UK News
Norwich ‘Family Empire’ Drug and Fraud Gangs Move Online as Police Raids Uncover Laptops, Not Cash

Norwich ‘Family Empire’ Drug and Fraud Gangs Move Online as Police Raids Uncover Laptops, Not Cash

UK News
Unlicensed Operators in the Dock: How UK Courts Separate Illegal Schemes from Legitimate Entertainment

Unlicensed Operators in the Dock: How UK Courts Separate Illegal Schemes from Legitimate Entertainment

UK News
Unlicensed Operators in the Dock: How UK Courts Separate Illegal Schemes from Legitimate Entertainment

Unlicensed Operators in the Dock: How UK Courts Separate Illegal Schemes from Legitimate Entertainment

UK News
Watch Live