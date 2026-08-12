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PUNCHED AND KICKED Man Jailed After Racially Aggravated Attack on Taxi Driver in Dartford

Man Jailed After Racially Aggravated Attack on Taxi Driver in Dartford

A man who punched, kicked and repeatedly stamped on the head of a taxi driver while subjecting him to racist abuse following a minor collision in Dartford has been jailed. Oliver Dryden, 30, launched the unprovoked attack after a taxi and a Peugeot were involved in a minor collision on Crossways Boulevard on January 15, 2025. Both vehicles pulled over and the drivers began exchanging details following the crash. Dryden, who had been travelling in the front passenger seat of the Peugeot, then got out and attacked the taxi driver. He punched the victim in the chest, face and jaw before racially abusing him.

Victim dragged to ground and stamped on

As the taxi driver attempted to return to his vehicle, Dryden dragged him to the ground. He then kicked the man in the face and repeatedly stamped on his head. Members of the public witnessed the broad daylight attack and attempted to intervene. Dryden then threw an unidentified object at the victim’s vehicle and punched one of its windows before leaving the scene. Police arrived and launched an investigation to identify and locate him.

Arrested at Bromley pub

Following enquiries, officers tracked Dryden down to a pub in Bromley, where he was arrested on January 22, 2025. Dryden, of Doveney Close, Orpington, was subsequently charged with racially aggravated assault, racially aggravated criminal damage and affray. He pleaded guilty to the offences at an earlier court hearing. Dryden appeared at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday, August 11, where he was sentenced to two years and three months in prison.

‘Completely unprovoked attack on an innocent man’

Investigating officer Police Constable Ellie Boden said: “This was a completely unprovoked attack on an innocent man. “The assault was carried out in broad daylight and in front of several witnesses. The victim was also subjected to racist abuse, which makes Dryden’s actions all the more unacceptable. “I welcome the sentence handed down by the court and hope it provides the victim with some reassurance that Dryden has been held accountable for his actions.”

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