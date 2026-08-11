Former X Factor Finalist Told to Confirm Lawyers Ahead of Murder Trial Over Soho Nightclub Death

A former X Factor finalist accused of murdering a woman who was struck by a car outside a Soho nightclub has been given a week to confirm who will represent her at trial. Gabrielle Carrington, 29, appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday afternoon without a barrister as preparations continue for her murder trial, which is due to begin in January. Carrington, from Manchester, denies murdering 32-year-old Klaudia Zakrzewska following an incident outside the Inca nightclub in Soho, central London, on April 19. Klaudia was struck by a car and seriously injured. She was taken to hospital but died from her injuries six days later. Prosecutors allege that a woman entered a vehicle shortly before it lurched forward and struck Klaudia.

Defendant appeared without a barrister at Old Bailey

During Tuesday’s hearing, Carrington appeared without legal representation and was ordered to confirm which law firm will represent her at the forthcoming trial. Carrington told the court it would be “crazy” for her to represent herself and indicated that she intended to have lawyers acting on her behalf. She promised to confirm her chosen legal team by August 17. Carrington has already entered a not guilty plea to murder. She has also pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent against security guard Anoush Chyche. Prosecutors say Mr Chyche, who is in his 50s, suffered “life-changing injuries” during the incident.

Murder trial set for January

Carrington remains due to stand trial at the Old Bailey from January 5, 2027.