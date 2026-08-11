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3D PROJECT Gun-obsessed man jailed after being minutes away from completing 3D-printed firearm

Gun-obsessed man jailed after being minutes away from completing 3D-printed firearm

A “gun-obsessed” man who was just 15 minutes away from completing a functioning 3D-printed firearm at his Telford home has been jailed. David Boylett, 62, was caught after National Crime Agency officers raided his home in Telford, Shropshire, where they discovered a partially completed firearm alongside components, tools and two 3D printers. Forensic examination subsequently established that Boylett needed only around 15 minutes of additional work to remove excess polymer and make the weapon functional. Investigators also uncovered extensive research into weapons on his electronic devices, including material relating to converting firearms, manufacturing ammunition and producing gun components using 3D printers.

‘Naughty stuff’ folder contained gun-making videos

A folder on Boylett’s computer labelled “naughty stuff” contained instructional videos featuring the same model of firearm recovered from his property. His mobile phone also contained footage showing one of his 3D printers manufacturing a firearm component matching the type seized by investigators. NCA firearms specialists used files recovered from Boylett’s devices to produce the remaining components required to complete the weapon. The finished firearm was then successfully test-fired, demonstrating that the design could produce a functioning weapon. Officers also recovered a powerful air rifle and ammunition from the property. A shotgun component discovered during the investigation was found to have been stolen from a vehicle in Herefordshire in April 2012.

Four-and-a-half years in prison

Boylett was originally arrested in July 2021. In January this year, he pleaded guilty to attempting to possess a component part of a prohibited firearm, possessing ammunition and possessing an overpowered air rifle without a licence. Appearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday (10 August), Boylett was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison.   NCA Senior Investigating Officer Niall Conner said Boylett had been “in the process of creating deadly weapons” which could have caused “untold harm” within the community. He said the extent of Boylett’s research into 3D-printed weapons demonstrated his “obsession and intent”, particularly when combined with the equipment and components discovered at his home. The NCA said firearms crime in the UK remains among the lowest in the world, but added that it continues to work with law-enforcement partners to tackle the threat posed by illegally manufactured weapons.  

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