A31 remains closed after lorry fire spreads to New Forest heathland

A major Hampshire road remains closed after a lorry fire spread into surrounding heathland, triggering a huge emergency response involving 26 fire engines. The blaze broke out on the A31 between Picket Post and Stoney Cross shortly before 5.30pm on Sunday (9 August). Flames spread from the vehicle into nearby vegetation and heathland, sending a huge plume of smoke into the sky which could be seen from Southampton, Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service mounted a major operation, with 26 fire engines involved at the height of the incident. The A31 remains closed in both directions, with National Highways confirming there is currently no estimated reopening time.

High-volume pump brought in

Firefighters worked through the night tackling the heathland fire and warned that crews would remain at the scene for the foreseeable future. One of the biggest challenges has been securing enough water in the rural location. A high-volume pumping system is being used to draw water from Hightown Lake in Ringwood, requiring a significant length of hose to be laid between the lake and the fireground. Some hoses may have to cross or pass through private properties, with affected residents being contacted by firefighters. Despite the scale of the incident, the fire service said there was no requirement to evacuate nearby homes. Smoke has also drifted across the Solent, with residents affected by the plume advised to keep windows and doors closed.