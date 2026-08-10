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WATER CRISIS Thousands face second night of water disruption after major mains burst in East London

Thousands face second night of water disruption after major mains burst in East London

Homes and businesses across 14 postcode areas in East London and Essex have been hit by low pressure or no running water

Households across parts of East London and Essex are facing a second night of water supply problems after a major burst main caused widespread disruption. The problems began on Sunday morning when a large water main burst on Chigwell Road in South Woodford, according to Thames Water. Further damage to a pipe on Daisy Lane subsequently affected the network, leaving homes and businesses across a wide area experiencing either low water pressure or no running water. The affected postcode areas include E4, E10, E11, E17, E18, IG2, IG4, IG5, IG6, IG7, IG8, IG9, IG10 and RM4. Thames Water has not confirmed how many customers have been affected.

Emergency repairs continue overnight

Engineers are carrying out emergency repairs overnight as they attempt to restore normal supplies. Thames Water apologised to customers affected by the disruption and said work was continuing to get water back into the network. The incident has now continued into a second night for some residents. A temporary bottled water distribution centre was established at Fairlop Ice Kingdom on Fairlop Road, Ilford, for customers without supplies. However, the site closed at 8pm on Monday for health and safety reasons. It is currently scheduled to reopen at 9am on Tuesday, August 11. Residents affected by the disruption are being advised to continue checking Thames Water updates as repair work progresses.  

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