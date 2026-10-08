Two men arrested under National Security Act after breach at RAF Molesworth

Two men have been arrested under the National Security Act after allegedly breaching the perimeter of RAF Molesworth in Cambridgeshire.

Ministry of Defence Police patrols discovered an abandoned vehicle close to the base at around 10pm on Wednesday, October 7.

Further searches of the area found a small breach in the perimeter fence.

At around 2am on Thursday, October 8, two men were located inside the base perimeter and arrested.

Two Latvian nationals remain in custody

The suspects, aged 36 and 32, are Latvian nationals currently living in the UK.

They were initially arrested on suspicion of trespassing on a prohibited site and criminal damage.

Both were later further arrested on suspicion of an offence under Section 4 of the National Security Act 2023 — entering a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the UK.

They remain in police custody while enquiries continue.

Counter Terrorism Policing leads investigation

Because of the nature of the allegations, the investigation is being led by Counter Terrorism Policing London.

Commander Helen Flanagan said police were examining why the men were allegedly present at the military site but were keeping an open mind about their motivation.

She said there was currently nothing to suggest the incident was connected to events at RAF Fairford the previous week.

Searches carried out in Peterborough

Officers are also searching two addresses in the Peterborough area as part of the investigation.

The abandoned vehicle found near RAF Molesworth was recovered and taken to a police location for further examination.

Concerns raised during those checks resulted in specialist explosive ordnance disposal officers being deployed.

A precautionary cordon affected roads around Glatton, including part of the A1, but specialist officers subsequently found nothing of concern and the restrictions were lifted.

The investigation remains ongoing.