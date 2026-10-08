Watch Live
  • Home
  • Court News

MACHETE CHASE Two jailed after machete attack at Canterbury football match

Two jailed after machete attack at Canterbury football match

Two men have been jailed for a combined six years after carrying out a knife attack at a football match in Canterbury.

Sean Bayley, 20, and Malcolm Baltazar, 23, were sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday, October 5 after admitting attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

Bayley, of Sobraon Way, Canterbury, was jailed for two years and four months.

Baltazar, of Ellisons Walk, Canterbury, was sentenced to four years in prison.

Masked men arrived on moped

The attack happened on Sunday, April 5 as a football match was about to begin on Littlebourne Road.

Kent Police said two masked men on a moped approached the edge of the grounds and became involved in a confrontation with people attending the match.

Bayley and Baltazar assaulted two men before leaving the scene and threatening to return.

Less than 10 minutes later, police said they returned on the moped armed with weapons.

Bayley produced a small knife while Baltazar was armed with a machete-style blade.

One of the men involved in the earlier confrontation was stabbed as he attempted to get away.

He was taken to a London hospital with serious injuries and was later discharged.

Police said the victims and attackers had not previously known one another.

CCTV helped identify attackers

Officers attended but the suspects had already fled.

Detectives launched an investigation and analysed CCTV footage to track the movements of the moped used during the attack.

Police identified Bayley and Baltazar as suspects.

Searches were carried out at Bayley’s home on the same day.

Officers recovered a Canada Goose coat and motorcycle helmet which they said matched items seen on CCTV.

The moped used in the attack was also found concealed in a nearby street, along with another helmet.

Bayley handed himself in at Canterbury police station the following day.

Baltazar was arrested at his home the following week.

‘Random and completely unprovoked’

Detective Sergeant Evie Baker, who investigated the case, said:

“This was a random and completely unprovoked attack that has had a life-changing impact on the young victims and the multiple people who witnessed it.”

She said the sentences demonstrated the consequences for people who choose to carry and use knives.

Both men are now serving their prison sentences.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man charged with attempted murder after Plymouth incident.

AXE ATTACK Man charged with attempted murder after Plymouth incident.

Court News, Crime, UK News
Police appeal after speed camera deliberately damaged twice in Bideford

PINHOLE CAMERA Police appeal after speed camera deliberately damaged twice in Bideford

UK News
Murder investigation launched after woman dies at Dartmouth property

MURDER PROBE Murder investigation launched after woman dies at Dartmouth property

Crime, UK News
Police appeal to find missing 17-year-old girl from Sittingbourne.

FIND TIA Police appeal to find missing 17-year-old girl from Sittingbourne.

Missing Persons, UK News
Motorcyclist seriously injured in A350 crash at Melksham junction

LIFE CHANGING Motorcyclist seriously injured in A350 crash at Melksham junction

UK News
Tributes paid to 16-year-old Nadia Mucha after suspected Wakefield hit-and-run

BUS HIT AND RUN Tributes paid to 16-year-old Nadia Mucha after suspected Wakefield hit-and-run

UK News
Royal Navy sailor charged with National Security Act offences

SERIOUS CHARGES Royal Navy sailor charged with National Security Act offences

Breaking News, Court News
Police called after man seen on shop roof during late-night disturbance in Park Gate

ROOFTOP ARREST Police called after man seen on shop roof during late-night disturbance in Park Gate

UK News
Teaching assistant accused of grooming 15-year-old pupil with gifts and meetings outside school

KFC Teaching assistant accused of grooming 15-year-old pupil with gifts and meetings outside school

Court News, UK News
Texas executes Jamaal Howard days after Christa Pike survives lethal injection

LETHAL INJECTION Texas executes Jamaal Howard days after Christa Pike survives lethal injection

US News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
HMS Dragon returns to Portsmouth after seven-month Middle East deployment

HOME COMING HMS Dragon returns to Portsmouth after seven-month Middle East deployment

UK News
Police release computer-generated image after indecent exposure report in Canterbury

FLASHER PROBE Police release computer-generated image after indecent exposure report in Canterbury

UK News
Man shot dead in East Acton named as Levi Davidson as murder investigation continues

VICTIM NAMED AND PICTURED Man shot dead in East Acton named as Levi Davidson as murder investigation continues

Crime, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police renew appeal after woman dies following Westminster collision

FATAL COLLISION Police renew appeal after woman dies following Westminster collision

Breaking News
Donna Jones condemns ‘disgraceful’ threats aimed at RNLI during Gosport migrant operation

RADIO INTERFERENCE Donna Jones condemns ‘disgraceful’ threats aimed at RNLI during Gosport migrant operation

UK News
Man charged with arson after fire damages Barnstaple CEX store

ARSON CHARGES Man charged with arson after fire damages Barnstaple CEX store

Court News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Two jailed after machete attack at Canterbury football match

MACHETE CHASE Two jailed after machete attack at Canterbury football match

Court News
Sittingbourne house closed for three months over anti-social behaviour concerns

COURT CLOSURE Sittingbourne house closed for three months over anti-social behaviour concerns

UK News
Lulu forced to pull out of Brighton Dome appearance due to severe sciatic pain

HEALTH REASONS Lulu forced to pull out of Brighton Dome appearance due to severe sciatic pain

National News
Watch Live