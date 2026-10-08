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BUS HIT AND RUN Tributes paid to 16-year-old Nadia Mucha after suspected Wakefield hit-and-run

Tributes paid to 16-year-old Nadia Mucha after suspected Wakefield hit-and-run

Tributes have been paid to 16-year-old Nadia Mucha after she died following a suspected hit-and-run collision in Wakefield.

Nadia was found seriously injured on Rooks Nest Road at around 8.30pm on Tuesday, September 29.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died four days later.

West Yorkshire Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was later released on bail while detectives continue their enquiries.

No determination of guilt has been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Family and friends remember Nadia

Messages shared following Nadia’s death have described her as caring, gentle, generous and funny.

Her cousin, Courtney Jade Biggs, described Nadia as a beautiful, selfless and caring person whose death had devastated those who knew her.

Friends and relatives have also posted condolences and personal memories as they come to terms with her death.

Police appeal for information

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Elly Buchanan said officers are continuing to support Nadia’s family while working to establish exactly what happened.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, saw suspicious driving in the area or has CCTV or dashcam footage from around the time of the incident to come forward.

The investigation remains active and the 25-year-old man remains on bail pending further enquiries.

 

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