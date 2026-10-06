Coastguard launches extensive search off Bexhill after reports of people in difficulty

Coastguard teams carried out an extensive search off Bexhill Beach after receiving two separate reports of people in difficulty.

HM Coastguard Bexhill was tasked at around 6.34pm following a report that a leisure craft user may have been in trouble off the coast.

Crews carried out thorough shoreline searches to the east and west of the reported location.

Second report prompts expanded search

During the operation, Coastguard teams received a further report of a possible person in the water in a different area.

Personnel regrouped and extended the search to cover the new location.

Despite extensive searches, nothing of concern was located.

Coastguard teams were also unable to find any eyewitnesses who could provide further information about either report.

With no further concerns identified, the operation was eventually stood down.

Public urged to call 999 if concerned

HM Coastguard Bexhill thanked members of the public who raised the alarm and stressed that people should report anything which appears concerning around the coast.

Anyone who sees someone apparently in difficulty at sea or around the coastline should call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Information provided quickly by members of the public can be crucial during a coastal emergency.