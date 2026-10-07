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NO THIRD PARTY Police say death of 11-year-old Miya Deamer-Jones is not suspicious

Police say death of 11-year-old Miya Deamer-Jones is not suspicious

Police have confirmed that the death of 11-year-old Miya Deamer-Jones, whose body was found in a Worcestershire village park, is not being treated as a criminal investigation.

Miya was found dead near Elmley Castle Cricket Club after being reported missing at around 11.20pm on Sunday.

West Mercia Police said officers had carried out detailed and extensive enquiries and found no evidence of suspicious circumstances or any third-party involvement in her death.

A full file will now be prepared for HM Coroner, who will consider the circumstances surrounding Miya’s death.

‘No evidence of third-party involvement’

Chief Inspector Daniel Pilkington said:

“At the heart of this tragedy is a family who have lost a daughter and sister. Our thoughts remain with them, her friends and everyone who knew and loved her as they face an unimaginable loss.

“We know news like this is deeply upsetting. It has shocked the local community and touched the hearts of people far beyond it.”

He said officers had kept an open mind and examined all available lines of enquiry.

He added:

“Following these detailed and extensive enquiries, we can confirm that we have found no evidence of suspicious circumstances or any third-party involvement in her death, and it is not being treated as a criminal investigation.”

Case passed to coroner

Police said the case will now be passed to HM Coroner as part of the standard process.

The force has also urged people to avoid speculation or sharing unverified information online.

Chief Inspector Pilkington said social media speculation can cause additional distress to families following a sudden death.

He added:

“We would ask everyone to consider this impact carefully, and think of Miya’s family before posting online.”

Tributes to Miya

Miya has been remembered locally as a happy and much-loved young girl.

Neighbours and people who knew the family have described their shock and sadness following her death.

Her family continues to be supported by police.

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