Nine arrested and four vehicles seized in South Devon road policing operation

Nine people have been arrested and four vehicles seized during a two-day police operation targeting dangerous driving and vehicle crime across South Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police carried out checks in Paignton, Torquay, Brixham, Teignmouth and Kingsbridge as part of efforts to tackle drink and drug driving, vehicle theft and other road offences.

Five people were arrested and two vehicles seized on the first day of the operation.

Arrests across South Devon

In Paignton, two men were arrested on suspicion of offences including drug driving, dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance and theft of a motor vehicle.

In Brixham, a man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

A man was arrested in Teignmouth on suspicion of drink driving and failing to provide a specimen, while another man was arrested in Torquay on suspicion of drink driving.

Police also identified three vehicles which failed to stop, one person allegedly driving without a licence, insurance or tax, and another person found in possession of suspected Class A drugs.

Further arrests on second day

On the second day of the operation, two men were arrested in Torquay on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and going equipped.

Police also seized two further vehicles.

In Kingsbridge, a man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and later failing to provide a specimen of breath.

Another man was arrested in Brixham on suspicion of failing to stop and drink driving.

Police also identified a separate case involving a driver allegedly using a vehicle without insurance.

Police warn drivers ahead of darker nights

Patrol Inspector Wes Watkins said road safety would remain a priority for the force.

He said:

“We want to prevent risky behaviour and stop drivers who are not safe behind the wheel.

“Every single death or injury on our roads is one too many – that’s why operations like these are an essential part of our efforts to prevent incidents and keep our roads safe.”

He also urged motorists to take extra care as the clocks change and darker nights and poor weather increase the risks on the roads.

Enquiries following the operation remain ongoing.

Drivers have been reported for offences where appropriate and could face penalties including fines and points on their licences.

Anyone with concerns about anti-social driving or vehicle-related crime can contact Devon and Cornwall Police online or by calling 101.

Anyone who believes someone is currently driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs should call 999 and provide the vehicle details and direction of travel.