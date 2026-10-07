£20,000 reward offered as police renew appeal two years after Nazire Koreli vanished

A reward of up to £20,000 is being offered for information as police renew their appeal two years after a woman disappeared from Welling.

Nazire Koreli, 56, was last seen near her home in September 2024 and was reported missing to the Metropolitan Police by her daughters on February 28, 2025.

Despite extensive enquiries, including searches of her home, reviews of hundreds of hours of CCTV and specialist water searches near Danson Park, she has not been found.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of Nazire’s murder on March 10, 2025.

He was later released on bail and the investigation remains ongoing.

No charge has been announced.

Officers continue to support Nazire’s family, who say they remain desperate for answers.

‘I need to know where my mum is’

Nazire’s daughter said her mother was creative, loved concerts, cooking for her family and teaching her students.

She said:

“Since she has been missing, I feel like half of me is living while the other half is frozen in time.

“There is darkness clouding every happy moment. A relentless reminder that a piece of me is gone.

“I need to know where my mum is. I need answers.”

She also spoke of becoming a mother herself since Nazire disappeared and the pain of not knowing whether her daughter will ever meet her grandmother.

Police appeal to anyone who knew Nazire

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, who is leading the investigation, said:

“Two years on from Nazire’s disappearance, her family continue to face the pain of not knowing what happened to her.

“Our investigation remains active, and we are committed to pursuing every line of enquiry available to us.

“Nazire had many friends and acquaintances in the Bexley area. We are asking anyone who knew her, or who may have seen her between September 2024 and February 2025, to think back and contact police if they have any information, no matter how small it may seem.”

Nazire is described as being of slim build, with light brown hair and olive skin.

£20,000 Crimestoppers reward

The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information which assists the investigation.

The reward will remain available for three months.