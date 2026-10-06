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FATAL HIT AND RUN Teenager killed in suspected Wakefield hit-and-run named as Nadia Mucha.

Teenager killed in suspected Wakefield hit-and-run named as Nadia Mucha.

A 16-year-old girl who died after being found seriously injured in a Wakefield road has been named by police as Nadia Mucha.

Emergency services were called to Rooks Nest Road at around 8.33pm on Tuesday, September 29, after Nadia was found lying in the road with serious injuries.

She was taken to hospital but died four days later.

Police believe she was the victim of a fail-to-stop road traffic collision.

Man arrested and released on bail

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

West Yorkshire Police said he has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Nadia’s death.

Family being supported

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Elly Buchanan said:

“We are continuing to support Nadia’s family through this horrific time and are working at pace to find them the answers they deserve.

“Our investigation is still ongoing and we urge anyone with any information to come forward and speak with us so that we can bring justice for Nadia’s family.”

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact West Yorkshire Police.

 

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