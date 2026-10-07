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HGV HORROR CRASH Woman dies in A59 collision near Flaxby as police appeal for HGV driver

Woman dies in A59 collision near Flaxby as police appeal for HGV driver

 

A woman has died following a collision on the A59 near Flaxby, prompting a police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage.

North Yorkshire Police said the collision happened at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, October 7.

It involved a black Vauxhall Corsa which had been travelling towards Harrogate.

The female driver of the Corsa was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family is being supported by police.

## A59 remains closed

The road remains closed while specialist collision investigators examine the scene and is expected to remain shut for some time.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible.

## Police want to trace white HGV

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the black Vauxhall Corsa in the moments beforehand.

Police are also asking anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward.

Investigators additionally want to speak to the driver of a **white HGV which was travelling in the opposite direction at the time of the collision**, as they may have witnessed something that could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information or footage is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police.

 

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