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MIGRANT COACH ATTACK Police investigate after two coaches vandalised at M27 services

Police investigate after two coaches vandalised at M27 services

Police have launched an investigation after two coaches were vandalised at Rownhams services off the M27.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said officers were called shortly after 6am on Wednesday, October 7, following reports that two parked coaches had been damaged.

Video shared on social media appears to show smashed windows, slashed tyres and damage to a wing mirror.

One clip also appears to show a person throwing an object through the window of one of the coaches.

Possible link to Gosport migrant operation

Police said they are examining whether the damage may be connected to wider concerns surrounding recent migrant boat crossings in the area.

The coaches are reported to have been linked to the operation which transported migrants brought ashore in Gosport to processing facilities in Kent.

However, police have not yet confirmed that connection.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said:

“We were called just after 6am this morning to a report that two coaches were vandalised at Rownhams services off the M27.

“As part of our investigations we are looking at whether this was linked to wider concerns around migrant boat crossings in the area.

“Enquiries are ongoing but anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44260491493.”

No arrests have yet been announced.

 

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