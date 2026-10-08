Police say no indication of criminal activity after Kingston market fire

Police investigating a serious fire at Kingston Market have said there is currently no indication of criminal activity.

The blaze broke out in Market Place, Kingston upon Thames, in the early hours of Tuesday, October 6, destroying several market stalls and damaging nearby buildings.

London Fire Brigade was called at 4.33am and around 25 firefighters tackled the fire, which was brought under control by 6.08am.

Eight people were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

No evidence of criminal activity

Specialist scene investigators have now examined the area.

The Metropolitan Police said that, at this stage, there is no indication the fire involved criminal activity.

The exact cause of the blaze remains under investigation by police and London Fire Brigade.

Cordons remain in place

The market area remains cordoned off while structural safety checks are carried out on surrounding buildings.

Sergeant Matt Cefai, from Kingston Town Centre Team, said:

“The cordons will remain in place while the surrounding buildings are assessed to ensure they are structurally safe.

“We understand this has caused disruption for residents and local businesses, and thank you for your patience and understanding while this work continues.

“Cordons will be removed once the relevant specialists confirm it is safe to do so.”

Businesses within the affected area remain closed until further notice.

Stalls destroyed and buildings damaged

Footage from the scene showed a row of market stalls engulfed in flames with thick smoke rising over the area.

The fire also damaged the front of nearby properties and affected a small section of the roof of a neighbouring building.

Fire crews from Kingston, Surbiton, New Malden and other nearby stations attended the incident.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing.