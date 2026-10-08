Around 70 firefighters tackle blaze under railway arches in Bermondsey

Around 70 firefighters were called to a fire involving a gas cylinder beneath railway arches in Bermondsey.

Ten fire engines were sent to Silwood Street on Wednesday evening after London Fire Brigade received reports of a blaze under the arches.

A gas cylinder was alight when crews arrived.

There were no reported injuries.

Fire brought under control

London Fire Brigade said crews worked to prevent the fire from spreading and brought the incident under control by 9.13pm.

Station Commander Tony Perks, who was at the scene, said:

“Crews worked hard to bring the fire under control as quickly as possible and prevented the fire from spreading.

“Due to the ongoing emergency services presence at the scene, we’re urging people to avoid the area this evening where possible to help minimise disruption.”

Ten fire engines deployed

The Brigade’s control room received the first of four calls about the fire at 8.06pm.

Crews from New Cross, Deptford, Old Kent Road, Dockhead and surrounding fire stations were sent to the scene.

The fire was under control just over an hour later.

Emergency services remained at the scene afterwards and people were advised to avoid the area where possible.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.