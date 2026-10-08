Murder investigation launched after woman dies at Dartmouth property

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman died following a disturbance at a property in Dartmouth.

Police and paramedics were called to Newcomen Road at around 9.20pm on Tuesday, October 6.

A woman in her 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

A man in his 40s was also taken to hospital with facial injuries which are not believed to be life-changing.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder

A local man in his 30s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the suspect remains in custody while detectives continue their enquiries.

Officers are not looking for any other suspects at this stage and police are treating the incident as isolated.

A scene guard remains in place and residents have been warned to expect a significant police presence in the area while the investigation continues.

‘Too soon to speculate on motivation’

Detective Inspector Guy Biggar, from Devon and Cornwall Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said:

“We appreciate the concern this distressing incident may have caused within the local community but there is nothing to indicate a wider threat to the public.

“We would ask people not to speculate, particularly on social media, while we work to ascertain exactly what has happened.

“Our enquiries are at a very early stage, therefore it is too soon in the investigation to speculate on motivation.”

He added that officers’ thoughts were with the family and friends of the woman who died.

Anyone with information or footage which could assist the investigation should contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101, quoting reference 50260268774.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.