Lulu forced to pull out of Brighton Dome appearance due to severe sciatic pain

Singer Lulu has been forced to step back from upcoming tour appearances after suffering severe sciatic pain.

The 77-year-old performer has been experiencing the condition since September 4, with the pain becoming increasingly difficult to manage.

Following a further medical consultation, Lulu has now been advised to take a period of complete rest.

As a result, a number of forthcoming appearances will no longer go ahead, including her scheduled performance at Brighton Dome.

Singer apologises to fans

A statement issued on her behalf said Lulu was “incredibly sorry” to disappoint people who had been looking forward to seeing her perform.

It added:

“Lulu is incredibly sorry to disappoint anyone who was looking forward to seeing her and sends her sincere apologies and thanks for everyone’s understanding.”

The singer, whose career spans more than six decades, will now take time away from performing while following medical advice.

Fans affected by the changes are being advised to contact their ticket provider or venue for information about refunds and any alternative arrangements.