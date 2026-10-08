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FATAL COLLISION Police renew appeal after woman dies following Westminster collision

Police renew appeal after woman dies following Westminster collision

Detectives investigating a fatal collision in Westminster have renewed their appeal for witnesses as enquiries continue.

Police were called to Argyll Street at around 4.30am on Sunday, April 19 following reports that a car had been involved in a collision with pedestrians.

Klaudia Zakrzewska, 32, was found unconscious at the scene and taken to hospital.

She died six days later, on Saturday, April 25.

A woman has been charged in connection with the investigation and criminal proceedings remain active.

Detectives seek witnesses and mobile phone footage

Police said they have already received a significant amount of information but believe there are still witnesses who have not come forward.

Detectives particularly want to speak to anyone who was in Argyll Street between 4am and 5am on April 19 and has not yet spoken to officers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or recorded any part of it on a mobile phone is being urged to contact police.

Officers are also seeking information from anyone who attended an event at Caso Jako club in Holborn on Saturday, April 4 as part of their wider enquiries.

‘Even the smallest detail could help’

Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell, who is leading the investigation, said:

“Our thoughts remain with Klaudia’s family as they continue to come to terms with their loss.

“We have received a significant amount of information from the public since our investigation began, and I would like to thank everyone who has come forward so far.

“However, we still believe there are people who may have information that could assist our enquiries and who have not yet spoken to us.”

She added that information which might initially appear insignificant could help detectives establish a fuller picture of the circumstances surrounding the investigation.

Warning over active court proceedings

Police have also reminded the public that proceedings against the woman charged in connection with the case are active.

DCI Foxwell urged people not to speculate about the case or publish material online which could prejudice the proceedings.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 3374/19APR.

Information can also be submitted through the Metropolitan Police Major Incident Public Portal or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 

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