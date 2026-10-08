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RADIO INTERFERENCE Donna Jones condemns ‘disgraceful’ threats aimed at RNLI during Gosport migrant operation

Donna Jones condemns ‘disgraceful’ threats aimed at RNLI during Gosport migrant operation

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones has condemned threats allegedly directed at RNLI and Coastguard crews during a migrant operation in Gosport.

The abuse was reportedly transmitted over VHF radio channels used for maritime communications while emergency and rescue crews were involved in operations off the Hampshire coast on Sunday, October 4.

Ms Jones described the abuse as “a disgrace” and said volunteers carrying out lifesaving work should not face threats while on duty.

She said:

“The level of abuse directed towards RNLI volunteers is a disgrace and completely unacceptable.

“They bravely put their lives at risk to keep others safe on the water and should not be threatened and vilified while doing so.”

Police investigating VHF broadcasts

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said it received a report shortly after 7.45pm on October 4 relating to four suspicious messages transmitted over VHF radio.

Police said the broadcasts were made between 10pm on October 4 and 6pm the following day.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

HM Coastguard has also confirmed the matter has been reported to communications regulator Ofcom.

Rescue crews condemn threats

Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service described threats of physical harm against rescue personnel as “despicable”.

The RNLI said it was working with police and described threats against its volunteers as unacceptable.

Ms Jones added that she hoped firm action would be taken against anyone found responsible.

Migrants brought ashore in Gosport

The incident followed an operation in which 149 migrants were brought ashore in the Gosport area before being transferred for processing in Kent.

Protesters later gathered near Haslar and Fort Blockhouse.

There is no suggestion that Haslar Marina itself was used as the landing site.

The Home Office has previously said contingency arrangements are in place for transporting people intercepted or rescued in the Channel, but has not confirmed whether Gosport will become a regular location for future operations.

 

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