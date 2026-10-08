Man charged with attempted murder after Plymouth incident.

A man has been charged with attempted murder following an alleged incident at a property in Plymouth.

Police were called to Durham Avenue at around 12.55pm on Tuesday, October 6.

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Attempted murder charge

Sammy Lee Burton, 48, of New Street, Plymouth, has been charged with attempted murder.

He has also been charged with possession of a knife or sharply pointed article in a public place and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Burton was remanded in custody to appear at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 8.

Three others released on bail

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s and both from Plymouth, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

An 18-year-old local woman was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

All three have since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

The investigation remains ongoing.