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SCOTTISH GOVERMENT Senior Scottish civil servants offered up to 21 months’ pay to leave their jobs

Senior Scottish civil servants offered up to 21 months’ pay to leave their jobs

Senior Scottish civil servants are being offered packages worth up to 21 months’ salary to leave their jobs as part of plans to reduce the size of the Scottish Government workforce.

Officials at C band and senior civil service level are being invited to apply for voluntary exit under the scheme, which offers one month’s pay for every year of service.

Payments are capped at £95,000, meaning the highest-paid officials would not necessarily receive the equivalent of their full salary for 21 months.

The scheme forms part of First Minister John Swinney’s wider programme of public-sector reform and attempts to create what the Scottish Government describes as a smaller and more focused organisation.

Who can apply?

C-band Scottish Government officials have starting salaries of more than £62,000.

However, voluntary exit is not automatically available to everyone who qualifies.

Applications will be assessed against factors including affordability, workforce requirements, business needs and whether critical skills need to be retained.

The Scottish Government said:

“The scheme will support the aim of becoming a smaller and more focused organisation by giving eligible staff at managerial and senior civil service grades the opportunity to apply to leave on agreed terms taking account of business requirements, workforce priorities, affordability and the need to retain critical skills and capacity.”

Voluntary departures are being considered alongside restructuring and natural staff turnover.

Public-sector workforce tops 600,000

Official Scottish Government figures show there were 603,800 people employed across Scotland’s public sector in June 2026, an increase of 6,640 compared with a year earlier.

That figure includes NHS staff, council workers, police and fire services, civil servants, colleges, public corporations and other public bodies.

The NHS accounted for an increase of around 3,700 workers and local government another 2,320.

By comparison, employment in the devolved civil service increased by around 280 over the same period.

Separate Scottish Government workforce figures show the core organisation had 8,563 directly employed full-time-equivalent staff at the end of June, down 3.3% from 8,857 a year earlier.

Staff also ordered back into workplace

The voluntary exit offer comes as Scottish Government employees face tougher rules on office attendance.

From November 9, most civil servants will be required to spend at least 40% of their working time in person, while senior civil servants will be expected to attend for at least 60%.

Staff will record their attendance and managers will be expected to address cases where employees repeatedly fall below the requirement.

In-person working can include more than attending a government office and may cover stakeholder meetings, community work, training and conferences.

Permanent Secretary Joe Griffin has told staff he sees “huge value in a balanced hybrid approach” to working.

Reform UK criticises scheme

Reform UK Scotland public service reform spokesman Max Bannerman criticised the severance arrangements, arguing that ministers should move more quickly to reduce the size and cost of the public sector.

The Scottish Government says applications will only be approved where they meet business requirements and provide value for money.

The exit programme is part of a broader public-sector reform agenda aimed at reducing costs and reshaping how government services are delivered.

 

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