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ABUSE VICTIMS New website launched to help child sexual abuse survivors review closed cases

New website launched to help child sexual abuse survivors review closed cases

A new national website has been launched to help victims and survivors of child sexual abuse and exploitation access support and, where appropriate, request a review of a previously closed case.

The new I Am Ready service brings together advice, specialist support and information about possible case review routes in one place.

It has been designed with input from victims and survivors and allows users to move through the website at their own pace, save their progress and return later if they wish.

Closed cases can be reviewed

The website also gives victims and survivors a route to request a review where a case was previously closed following a decision by police or the Crown Prosecution Service.

Users are guided through a series of questions before being directed towards the most appropriate process.

That could include Operation Beaconport, the Child Sexual Abuse Review Panel or the Victims’ Right to Review Scheme.

Information about reporting abuse to police and accessing specialist support is also available.

Operation Beaconport reviewing historic investigations

Operation Beaconport was established following Baroness Casey’s audit of group-based child sexual abuse and exploitation.

The operation is reviewing investigations between January 1, 2010 and March 31, 2025 where police or prosecutors previously decided to take no further action.

Through the new portal, victims and survivors can provide information about a closed case, including details such as dates, locations and suspected perpetrators.

Specially trained officers will compare that information with cases already submitted by police forces and consider whether there are viable lines of enquiry which could justify a reinvestigation.

Any reinvestigation would be carried out in liaison with the victim or survivor.

Support available throughout process

The service also provides access to specialist organisations, Independent Sexual Violence Advisers and victim support services.

Users can leave the website at any stage and return to the same point later.

Chief Constable Becky Riggs, the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for child protection and abuse investigation, said:

“Victims and survivors deserve access to clear information, compassionate support and the opportunity to make informed decisions about what feels right for them.”

She said the service had been developed to give victims and survivors greater choice and control over how and when they engage.

‘It takes tremendous courage’

National Crime Agency Deputy Director Nigel Leary, who leads Operation Beaconport, said:

“It takes tremendous courage for victims and survivors to revisit their experiences of child sexual abuse and exploitation.”

He said the portal had been developed with the aim of making the process as supportive as possible and ensuring victims and survivors remain at the centre of decisions.

Safeguarding Minister Satvir Kaur said the new website would help people understand what options are available to them and access support when they feel ready.

Victims and survivors can find out more through IAmReady.org.uk.

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