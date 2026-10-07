Stepfather accused of murdering student went for beach walk with her mother, court hears

A man accused of murdering his 19-year-old stepdaughter went for a walk on the beach with her mother while the teenager’s body remained undiscovered at her university accommodation, a court has heard.

Nathan Owens, 34, denies murdering Carla Georgescu, who was found dead at Ribble Hall on the University of Lancashire campus in Preston on February 5 — what would have been her 20th birthday.

Prosecutors allege Owens had developed a sexual fixation with Carla and travelled through the night from Hartlepool to Preston before killing her.

The trial at Preston Crown Court is continuing.

Mother says Owens appeared ‘normal’

Carla’s mother, Janina Georgescu, told jurors that Owens appeared to behave normally after returning home.

Asked by prosecutor Nicholas Lumley KC how he seemed, she replied: “Like always, his normal self.”

The couple later went on their regular walk at a nearby beach and visited an Asda store, the court heard.

At the time, prosecutors allege Carla’s body was still inside her student accommodation.

Janina later raised concerns after her daughter stopped answering calls and messages.

Prosecution alleges sexual fixation

The Crown alleges Owens had developed what prosecutors described as a “wholly improper and dangerously entrenched sexual obsession” with his stepdaughter.

Jurors have heard allegations that Owens collected photographs of Carla, manipulated innocent images into sexual material and made a life-sized effigy connected to her.

Those allegations form part of the prosecution case and have not been proved.

Injuries described to jury

The court has heard that Carla was found slumped against a wardrobe with a belt around her neck.

A post-mortem examination found she had suffered serious head injuries as well as injuries to her face.

Prosecutors also allege there was evidence of sexual injury and that Carla had blood on her hands, which they say was consistent with her trying to defend herself.

Owens’ DNA was also found at the scene, the jury has heard.

Phone and laptop allegedly removed

The prosecution further alleges that Owens removed Carla’s phone and laptop after her death and disposed of them somewhere between Preston and Hartlepool.

Owens has said he went to the accommodation because Carla had asked him to bring items to her and help tidy her room.

Prosecutors allege that account was an attempt to explain his presence at the flat.

Owens denies murder, intentional strangulation and grievous bodily harm with intent.

The trial continues.