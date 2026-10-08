Watch Live
  • Home
  • Breaking News - Court News

SERIOUS CHARGES Royal Navy sailor charged with National Security Act offences

Royal Navy sailor charged with National Security Act offences

A serving Royal Navy member has been charged with offences under the National Security Act following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing London.

Teddy Young, 24, was arrested at his home in Bedfordshire on Tuesday, October 6 and taken into police custody in London.

The Crown Prosecution Service authorised two charges on Wednesday, October 7.

National security charges

Young is charged with allegedly engaging in conduct in preparation for committing an offence involving the disclosure of protected information between November 26, 2024 and May 21, 2025.

That charge is brought under section 18 of the National Security Act 2023.

He is also accused, over the same period, of obtaining, copying, recording or retaining protected information with the intention of benefiting a foreign power.

Prosecutors allege he knew, or ought reasonably to have known, that the conduct was prejudicial to the safety or interests of the United Kingdom.

That charge is brought under section 1 of the National Security Act 2023.

The allegations have not yet been tested in court.

‘Very serious charges’

Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said:

“These are very serious charges against a serving member of the armed forces.

“We have worked extremely closely with relevant operational colleagues within the Ministry of Defence as our investigation has progressed to ensure appropriate measures could be taken to mitigate any potential risks linked to this matter.”

She urged people to avoid speculation while court proceedings are active.

Young has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 8.

Police said the investigation is not connected to the recent incident at RAF Fairford.

 

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Teenager killed in suspected Wakefield hit-and-run named as Nadia Mucha.

FATAL HIT AND RUN Teenager killed in suspected Wakefield hit-and-run named as Nadia Mucha.

UK News
Coastguard launches extensive search off Bexhill after reports of people in difficulty

SEA SEARCH Coastguard launches extensive search off Bexhill after reports of people in difficulty

National News
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor challenges police search warrants in High Court

LEGAL CHALLENGE Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor challenges police search warrants in High Court

Court News, UK News
Family of student who died after university grading error settles civil case

UNI PAYOUT Family of student who died after university grading error settles civil case

Court News, UK News
Forensics student admits murdering woman in Dexter-style Airbnb ‘kill room’

KILL ROOM Forensics student admits murdering woman in Dexter-style Airbnb ‘kill room’

Court News, US News
Police release image after bus driver assaulted in Tunbridge Wells

BUS ATTACK Police release image after bus driver assaulted in Tunbridge Wells

UK News
Police visit Salisbury schools amid concern over suspected child abduction attempts

SCHOOLS VISIT Police visit Salisbury schools amid concern over suspected child abduction attempts

UK News
Police appeal to find missing 12-year-old girl near Maidstone

FIND HER Police appeal to find missing 12-year-old girl near Maidstone

Missing Persons, UK News
Warminster teenager charged with attempting to rape boy aged under 13

TEEN RAPE CHARGE Warminster teenager charged with attempting to rape boy aged under 13

Crime, UK News
Two Sussex Police officers sacked over use of force on 92-year-old amputee

SACKED Two Sussex Police officers sacked over use of force on 92-year-old amputee

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Neanderthals were skilled woodworkers who made spears, trays and tripods, study finds

OVERDOSE Man convicted of murdering partner after years of controlling abuse in Croydon

Court News, Crime, UK News
£20,000 reward offered as police renew appeal two years after Nazire Koreli vanished

WATER SEARCH £20,000 reward offered as police renew appeal two years after Nazire Koreli vanished

Breaking News, Missing Persons, UK News
Man charged with murder of Dr Hannah Cain in Dersingham

MURDER CHARGE Man charged with murder of Dr Hannah Cain in Dersingham

Court News, Crime, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Two arrested after reports of man approaching drivers with suspected firearm in Lancing

AIR SUPPORT Two arrested after reports of man approaching drivers with suspected firearm in Lancing

Crime, National News
Police say death of 11-year-old Miya Deamer-Jones is not suspicious

NO THIRD PARTY Police say death of 11-year-old Miya Deamer-Jones is not suspicious

UK News
Senior Scottish civil servants offered up to 21 months’ pay to leave their jobs

SCOTTISH GOVERMENT Senior Scottish civil servants offered up to 21 months’ pay to leave their jobs

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police say no indication of criminal activity after Kingston market fire

MARKET BLAZE Police say no indication of criminal activity after Kingston market fire

UK News
Around 70 firefighters tackle blaze under railway arches in Bermondsey

ARCHES BLAZE Around 70 firefighters tackle blaze under railway arches in Bermondsey

UK News
New website launched to help child sexual abuse survivors review closed cases

ABUSE VICTIMS New website launched to help child sexual abuse survivors review closed cases

UK News
Watch Live