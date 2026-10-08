Royal Navy sailor charged with National Security Act offences

A serving Royal Navy member has been charged with offences under the National Security Act following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing London.

Teddy Young, 24, was arrested at his home in Bedfordshire on Tuesday, October 6 and taken into police custody in London.

The Crown Prosecution Service authorised two charges on Wednesday, October 7.

National security charges

Young is charged with allegedly engaging in conduct in preparation for committing an offence involving the disclosure of protected information between November 26, 2024 and May 21, 2025.

That charge is brought under section 18 of the National Security Act 2023.

He is also accused, over the same period, of obtaining, copying, recording or retaining protected information with the intention of benefiting a foreign power.

Prosecutors allege he knew, or ought reasonably to have known, that the conduct was prejudicial to the safety or interests of the United Kingdom.

That charge is brought under section 1 of the National Security Act 2023.

The allegations have not yet been tested in court.

‘Very serious charges’

Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said:

“These are very serious charges against a serving member of the armed forces.

“We have worked extremely closely with relevant operational colleagues within the Ministry of Defence as our investigation has progressed to ensure appropriate measures could be taken to mitigate any potential risks linked to this matter.”

She urged people to avoid speculation while court proceedings are active.

Young has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 8.

Police said the investigation is not connected to the recent incident at RAF Fairford.