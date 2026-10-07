Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

PETA CONCERNS H&M makes no pledge to stop using wool after talks with PETA

H&M makes no pledge to stop using wool after talks with PETA

H&M has made no commitment to stop using wool after senior executives held talks with animal rights campaigners following a confrontation at New York Fashion Week.

Representatives from the Swedish fashion group met People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals on September 25 to discuss concerns over the treatment of sheep in the wool industry.

PETA said the meeting ended without H&M agreeing to phase out wool and described the talks as a “big disappointment”.

H&M declined to comment publicly on the outcome of the meeting.

Meeting followed Fashion Week confrontation

The talks followed a protest during a COS runway show in New York on September 13.

COS is owned by H&M Group.

PETA activists entered the runway to protest against the use of wool, leading to a physical confrontation involving then-Council of Fashion Designers of America chief executive Steven Kolb.

Video showed Kolb restraining protesters and covering one demonstrator’s mouth as she shouted during the show.

Kolb later apologised and subsequently resigned from the CFDA.

H&M said after the incident that it respected people’s right to express their views and agreed that animals should not be harmed in the production of fashion.

PETA raises concerns over wool supply chain

The dispute centres on PETA allegations concerning conditions at wool operations supplying the wider fashion industry.

PETA has cited footage from a South African operation which it says was certified under NATIVA, one of the certification schemes recognised in H&M’s supply chain.

The animal rights group alleges that footage showed sheep being kicked, dragged and injured during shearing.

Those allegations are made by PETA and have not been established by a court.

H&M continues to permit certified wool

H&M’s current materials policy does not prohibit wool.

The group says virgin wool and other animal hair must come from farms certified to recognised animal welfare standards.

Its policy includes standards such as the Responsible Wool Standard and also permits recycled wool which meets approved certification requirements.

H&M also prohibits wool from farms practising mulesing and maintains bans on materials including real fur, exotic skins and angora rabbit hair.

That remains the main disagreement between H&M and PETA.

H&M argues that recognised certification can provide safeguards around animal welfare, while PETA maintains that certification does not necessarily prevent abuse.

Campaign set to continue

PETA has said H&M and COS remain major targets of its campaign against the use of wool.

The group has staged protests at both New York and London Fashion Week and says it intends to continue demonstrations and other campaigning aimed at the retailer.

H&M has not announced any plan to stop using wool.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Coastguard launches extensive search off Bexhill after reports of people in difficulty

SEA SEARCH Coastguard launches extensive search off Bexhill after reports of people in difficulty

National News
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor challenges police search warrants in High Court

LEGAL CHALLENGE Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor challenges police search warrants in High Court

Court News, UK News
Family of student who died after university grading error settles civil case

UNI PAYOUT Family of student who died after university grading error settles civil case

Court News, UK News
Forensics student admits murdering woman in Dexter-style Airbnb ‘kill room’

KILL ROOM Forensics student admits murdering woman in Dexter-style Airbnb ‘kill room’

Court News, US News
Police release image after bus driver assaulted in Tunbridge Wells

BUS ATTACK Police release image after bus driver assaulted in Tunbridge Wells

UK News
Police visit Salisbury schools amid concern over suspected child abduction attempts

SCHOOLS VISIT Police visit Salisbury schools amid concern over suspected child abduction attempts

UK News
Police appeal to find missing 12-year-old girl near Maidstone

FIND HER Police appeal to find missing 12-year-old girl near Maidstone

Missing Persons, UK News
Warminster teenager charged with attempting to rape boy aged under 13

TEEN RAPE CHARGE Warminster teenager charged with attempting to rape boy aged under 13

Crime, UK News
Two Sussex Police officers sacked over use of force on 92-year-old amputee

SACKED Two Sussex Police officers sacked over use of force on 92-year-old amputee

UK News
Man charged following Gosport protest as 11 others remain under investigation

PROTESTOR CHARGED Man charged following Gosport protest as 11 others remain under investigation

Court News, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
£20,000 reward offered as police renew appeal two years after Nazire Koreli vanished

WATER SEARCH £20,000 reward offered as police renew appeal two years after Nazire Koreli vanished

Breaking News, Missing Persons, UK News
Man charged with murder of Dr Hannah Cain in Dersingham

MURDER CHARGE Man charged with murder of Dr Hannah Cain in Dersingham

Court News, Crime, UK News
UK Steps Up Semiconductor Strategy With Expanded Support for AI Hardware

UK Steps Up Semiconductor Strategy With Expanded Support for AI Hardware

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police say death of 11-year-old Miya Deamer-Jones is not suspicious

NO THIRD PARTY Police say death of 11-year-old Miya Deamer-Jones is not suspicious

UK News
Senior Scottish civil servants offered up to 21 months’ pay to leave their jobs

SCOTTISH GOVERMENT Senior Scottish civil servants offered up to 21 months’ pay to leave their jobs

UK News
£800m of military housing upgrades deferred as families face longer wait for repairs.

ARMED FORCES ABANDON £800m of military housing upgrades deferred as families face longer wait for repairs.

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Around 70 firefighters tackle blaze under railway arches in Bermondsey

ARCHES BLAZE Around 70 firefighters tackle blaze under railway arches in Bermondsey

UK News
New website launched to help child sexual abuse survivors review closed cases

ABUSE VICTIMS New website launched to help child sexual abuse survivors review closed cases

UK News
Kemi Badenoch pledges to remove family homes from inheritance tax

TAX PLEDGES Kemi Badenoch pledges to remove family homes from inheritance tax

UK News
Watch Live