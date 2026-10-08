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CHINNOK MAYDAY RAF Chinook makes emergency landing near Lasham after declaring Mayday

RAF Chinook makes emergency landing near Lasham after declaring Mayday

An RAF Chinook helicopter has reportedly made an emergency landing near Lasham in Hampshire after declaring an in-flight emergency.

The Boeing-Vertol CH-47 Chinook, operating under the callsign SHF482, declared a general emergency at around 10.15pm on Wednesday, October 7.

Flight tracking data showed the aircraft squawking 7700, the international transponder code used to signal a general emergency to air traffic control.

Helicopter seen over Berkshire

The aircraft had been seen flying over parts of Berkshire earlier in the evening, including the Reading and Wokingham areas.

It subsequently headed towards north Hampshire and is understood to have landed safely in the Lasham area.

The helicopter is believed to be associated with RAF Odiham, which is home to the RAF’s Chinook force.

Cause of emergency not yet confirmed

There has been no official confirmation of what caused the emergency.

It is also not yet known whether anyone on board was injured.

The incident comes shortly after another reported emergency involving an RAF Chinook in the wider region, although there is currently no indication that the two events are connected.

The Ministry of Defence has not yet issued a detailed public statement about Wednesday night’s incident.

Further information is expected as the circumstances become clearer.

 

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