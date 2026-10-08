Motorcyclist seriously injured in A350 crash at Melksham junction

Emergency services were called shortly before 8pm on Tuesday, October 6 to a two-vehicle crash at the junction with the A365 Shurnhold.

The collision involved a silver SEAT Ateca and a Lexmoto motorcycle displaying an L-plate.

Rider taken to major trauma centre

The male motorcyclist suffered injuries described as serious and potentially life-changing.

He was taken to the Major Trauma Centre at Southmead Hospital in Bristol for treatment.

Police closed the A350 in both directions between Beanacre and Farmers Roundabout while emergency crews worked at the scene.

Collision investigators deployed

The Serious Collision Investigation Team and forensic collision officers were initially deployed to the incident.

Following an assessment of the rider’s injuries, specialist teams were stood down at around 10.30pm and arrangements were made to recover the vehicles.

The road was later cleared following the emergency response.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting log 320 of October 6.