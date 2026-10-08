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ROOFTOP ARREST Police called after man seen on shop roof during late-night disturbance in Park Gate

Police called after man seen on shop roof during late-night disturbance in Park Gate

Police were called to a late-night disturbance in Park Gate after a man was reportedly seen on the roof of a supermarket and damage was discovered at a nearby shop.

The incident happened during the early hours of Wednesday morning in the Bridge Road and Locks Road area.

An eyewitness said he first heard a loud bang at around 1.49am, followed seconds later by a burglar alarm sounding from the direction of Park Gate.

He later reported seeing a man on the roof of the Sainsbury’s store.

Police called to scene

According to the witness, officers arrived within minutes and positioned themselves around the area while monitoring the man’s movements.

Further police units were subsequently called to assist.

The witness said the man remained on the roof for several minutes before eventually making his way down using scaffolding.

He was then reportedly seen throwing newspapers around outside the supermarket before a number of officers moved in.

The eyewitness said the man resisted officers before eventually being detained and placed inside a police van.

Shop window reportedly damaged

A brick was reportedly found close to the entrance of the neighbouring Co-op, where a window had been smashed.

The witness said the store manager had attended after being alerted to an alarm at the premises and later spoke to police.

The damaged window was subsequently due to be boarded up.

The same witness also claimed there had been an earlier incident at the nearby BP service station involving a man carrying a brick and making threats towards a member of staff.

UKNIP has not independently confirmed whether the two reported incidents were connected.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has not yet issued a public statement confirming the circumstances of the incident, any arrest or the offences being investigated.

 

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