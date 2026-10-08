Watch Live
  • Home
  • Court News - UK News

KFC Teaching assistant accused of grooming 15-year-old pupil with gifts and meetings outside school

Teaching assistant accused of grooming 15-year-old pupil with gifts and meetings outside school

A former teaching assistant has gone on trial accused of grooming a 15-year-old pupil before meeting him outside school and allegedly engaging in inappropriate sexual behaviour.

Melanie Rock, 34, was working at Medina College on the Isle of Wight at the time of the alleged offences between October and November 2023.

She denies meeting a child following sexual grooming and sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust.

Her trial is taking place at the Isle of Wight Crown Court.

Prosecutors allege contact began on social media

Prosecutor Tim Devlin told jurors that Rock began communicating with the teenager on Instagram after attempts to obtain his telephone number were unsuccessful.

The prosecution alleges she later met the boy away from school at places including KFC, Domino’s and other locations.

Jurors were told the teenager visited Rock’s home in Cowes on several occasions.

On one alleged visit, prosecutors say Rock showed him a drawer in her bedroom containing sex toys and lingerie.

The boy also alleged Rock walked around wearing hot pants and hugged him from behind in what he described to police as a “koala hug”.

These allegations have not been proved.

Gifts and money allegedly given to pupil

The court heard claims that Rock gave the teenager money and vapes and bought him two Trapstar tracksuits said to be worth more than £350.

On another occasion, she allegedly placed £20 in his pocket and told him it was his Christmas money.

Jurors were told the pair later went to her home, ate pizza and went trick-or-treating.

During a police interview, the boy said Rock had “taken him under her wing” at school and that he had been surprised when she contacted him because she was a member of staff.

Staff member raised concerns

The court heard that another member of staff later saw Rock with the teenager outside school and concerns were reported to the authorities and police.

When interviewed, Rock reportedly told officers she had met the boy by chance and said he had visited her home only once.

However, prosecutors told the jury that CCTV footage showed the pair together at a number of locations on different days.

Rock is understood to no longer work at Medina College.

She denies the charges against her.

The trial is expected to last around four days and is continuing.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Inquest finds three sisters who died off Brighton beach took their own lives

SUICIDE PACT Inquest finds three sisters who died off Brighton beach took their own lives

Court News, UK News
Police appeal to find missing 13-year-old girl from Margate

BRING HER HOME Police appeal to find missing 13-year-old girl from Margate

Missing Persons, UK News
Man accused of murdering Hannah Cain remanded in custody after Crown Court appearance A

AXE ATTACKER REMANDED Man accused of murdering Hannah Cain remanded in custody after Crown Court appearance A

Breaking News, Court News, Crime
HMS Dragon returns to Portsmouth after seven-month Middle East deployment

HOME COMING HMS Dragon returns to Portsmouth after seven-month Middle East deployment

UK News
Police release computer-generated image after indecent exposure report in Canterbury

FLASHER PROBE Police release computer-generated image after indecent exposure report in Canterbury

UK News
Man shot dead in East Acton named as Levi Davidson as murder investigation continues

VICTIM NAMED AND PICTURED Man shot dead in East Acton named as Levi Davidson as murder investigation continues

Crime, UK News
First picture released of Maria Saceanu after forensics student admits her murder.

FIRST PICTURE First picture released of Maria Saceanu after forensics student admits her murder.

Court News, Crime, UK News
RAF Chinook makes emergency landing near Lasham after declaring Mayday

CHINNOK MAYDAY RAF Chinook makes emergency landing near Lasham after declaring Mayday

UK News
The Evenings Britain Doesn’t Talk About: Why More Adults Are Choosing a Quiet Night In

The Evenings Britain Doesn’t Talk About: Why More Adults Are Choosing a Quiet Night In

UK News
Man charged with attempted murder after Plymouth incident.

AXE ATTACK Man charged with attempted murder after Plymouth incident.

Court News, Crime, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Tributes paid to sunbed campaigner Chelsea Tantum after death from melanoma aged 30

SUNBED CANCER Tributes paid to sunbed campaigner Chelsea Tantum after death from melanoma aged 30

UK News
Police renew appeal after woman dies following Westminster collision

FATAL COLLISION Police renew appeal after woman dies following Westminster collision

Breaking News
Donna Jones condemns ‘disgraceful’ threats aimed at RNLI during Gosport migrant operation

RADIO INTERFERENCE Donna Jones condemns ‘disgraceful’ threats aimed at RNLI during Gosport migrant operation

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Two jailed after machete attack at Canterbury football match

MACHETE CHASE Two jailed after machete attack at Canterbury football match

Court News
Sittingbourne house closed for three months over anti-social behaviour concerns

COURT CLOSURE Sittingbourne house closed for three months over anti-social behaviour concerns

UK News
Lulu forced to pull out of Brighton Dome appearance due to severe sciatic pain

HEALTH REASONS Lulu forced to pull out of Brighton Dome appearance due to severe sciatic pain

National News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man held for longer as Dartmouth murder investigation continues

MURDER PROBE UPDATE Man held for longer as Dartmouth murder investigation continues

Crime, UK News
Major rail disruption continues after person hit by train between Worthing and Hove

HIT BY A TRAIN Major rail disruption continues after person hit by train between Worthing and Hove

National News
Manhunt under way after three people injured in Borough Green stabbing

TRIPLE STABBING Manhunt under way after three people injured in Borough Green stabbing

Breaking News, Crime
Watch Live