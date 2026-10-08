Sittingbourne house closed for three months over anti-social behaviour concerns

A house in Sittingbourne has been closed for three months following concerns about anti-social behaviour and alleged criminal activity.

Medway Magistrates’ Court granted the closure order for the property in Newbridge Avenue on Monday, October 5.

The order was secured following work by Kent Police and a local housing provider.

Reports of drugs and racially aggravated offences

Police said officers had been working with the housing provider for several months following reports linked to the address.

Those concerns included alleged drug dealing, racially aggravated offences and anti-social behaviour.

Under Section 80 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, the closure order prevents anyone other than the landlord from entering the property during the three-month period.

Anyone breaching the order could face a custodial sentence or an unlimited fine.

‘Respite to local residents’

Inspector Julia Bassindale said the order followed joint work between police and the housing provider.

She said:

“Through effective information sharing, joint problem solving, and a shared commitment to improving the local area, both organisations worked together to address the concerns raised by residents and bring about meaningful change.

“I am pleased that this order will give respite to local residents and enable us to work further to prevent any future crime and disorder at the property.”