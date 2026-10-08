Man charged with arson after fire damages Barnstaple CEX store

A man has been charged with arson following a fire which caused extensive damage to a shop in Barnstaple.

Emergency services were called to the CEX store in High Street at around 8.45pm on Sunday, October 4.

The fire caused significant damage to the premises.

Man charged

Johnathan Grant, 45, of Victoria Road, Barnstaple, was arrested and subsequently charged with arson.

He appeared at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, October 6.

Grant was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Exeter Crown Court on November 5.

The case remains before the courts.