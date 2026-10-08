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PINHOLE CAMERA Police appeal after speed camera deliberately damaged twice in Bideford

Police appeal after speed camera deliberately damaged twice in Bideford

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a speed camera in Bideford was deliberately damaged on two separate occasions.

The incidents happened between around 4am and 5am on Tuesday, September 15 and again on Tuesday, September 29.

Both involved a speed camera on the A386 Heywood Road in Northam.

New camera targeted twice

The bi-directional safety camera was introduced in 2026 to replace an older device and is used to enforce the 30mph speed limit.

Police said the site was selected because of the number of vehicles recorded speeding through the area.

Typical weekly speeds were reported to exceed 38mph in both directions.

The camera was also introduced as part of efforts to reduce serious and fatal collisions on the road.

Witness appeal

Devon and Cornwall Police are asking anyone who witnessed either incident, or who has information about the damage, to come forward.

Motorists with dashcam footage from the area at the relevant times are also being asked to check their recordings.

Anyone with information should contact police via their website or call 101, quoting reference 50260262224.

 

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