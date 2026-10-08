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FLASHER PROBE Police release computer-generated image after indecent exposure report in Canterbury

Police release computer-generated image after indecent exposure report in Canterbury

Police have released a computer-generated image of a man they want to identify following a report of indecent exposure in Canterbury.

Kent Police said a woman was walking along Chislet Park Road in Hersden when she was allegedly followed by a man.

It is reported that the man then indecently exposed himself in a nearby field at around 2.10pm on September 23.

Image released as enquiries continue

Detectives have been carrying out enquiries in the area, including reviewing available CCTV and speaking to residents.

Officers have now issued a computer-generated image of a man they believe may be able to assist with the investigation.

Anyone who recognises him, or who has information which could help police, is asked to contact Kent Police.

Residents with private CCTV who have not yet spoken to officers are also being urged to check their footage.

Motorists who were in the area around the time of the incident are asked to review any dashcam recordings.

Anyone with information should call 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/158377/26.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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