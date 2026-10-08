Man shot dead in East Acton named as Levi Davidson as murder investigation continues

A man shot dead in East Acton has been named by police as 40-year-old Levi Davidson.

Police were called at 7.47pm on Friday, October 2 after members of the public reported hearing multiple gunshots near the junction of Braybrook Street and Erconwald Street.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and found Levi suffering from serious injuries.

Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination has since established that Levi died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

His family is being supported by specialist officers.

No arrests made

The Metropolitan Police has launched a murder investigation but no arrests have yet been made.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command have been carrying out extensive CCTV enquiries, speaking to witnesses and conducting forensic examinations of the scene.

Police said those enquiries remain ongoing as investigators work to establish the events surrounding the shooting and identify those responsible.

More than 50 people believed to have been nearby

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who is leading the investigation, said police believe more than 50 people were in the area at the time.

He said:

“Our thoughts remain with Levi’s family and friends, after he was killed in such an act of senseless violence.

“We understand a large number of people had gathered for a memorial service and what should have been a time to come together in remembrance has instead left a family devastated.”

Detectives are making a direct appeal to anyone who attended the gathering or was in the surrounding area to come forward.

DCI Howie added:

“We know there are people who witnessed important moments before, during or after the shooting who have not yet come forward.”

Police appeal for footage

Officers want to hear from anyone who was near Erconwald Street, Braybrook Street or Wormwood Scrubs playground between 6pm and 8pm.

Police are particularly interested in anyone who may have seen people carrying or concealing weapons, suspicious activity involving bicycles or vehicles being driven at speed.

Anyone with photographs, mobile phone footage, dashcam recordings, CCTV or doorbell footage is also being urged to contact detectives.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting CAD 7011/2Oct.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.