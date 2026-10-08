Police renew appeal two weeks after murder of Graham Pennycook in Ludgershall

He was later found dead in the woodland and Wiltshire Police launched a murder investigation .

Graham had gone out to walk his dog on Thursday, September 24 in woods near the polo field close to Perham Down but failed to return home.

Detectives have renewed their appeal for information two weeks after 64-year-old Graham Pennycook was found dead in woodland near Ludgershall.

Detectives said a forensic post-mortem examination found injuries which have led them to strongly believe Graham was assaulted in the woodland.

No arrests made

No arrests have been made and officers from the Major Crime Investigation Team continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

A police scene remains in place and is expected to continue into the weekend.

Detectives are asking anyone who was in the area on September 24 to think back to anything they may have seen or heard.

Police particularly want to hear from people who travelled along Somme Road, the unnamed road bordering the polo field, Shoddesden Lane or the A3026 between 9am and 6pm.

Officers are also seeking dashcam and CCTV footage from those areas.

Detectives focus on 10am to 11am

Anyone who walked around the polo ground or surrounding woodland that day is being urged to contact police.

Detectives are particularly interested in suspicious activity between 10am and 11am.

They also want information about anyone who may have behaved unusually following the incident, including someone with unexplained injuries, who suddenly changed their plans or disposed of clothing.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said:

“Two weeks ago today, Graham was out walking a familiar route to him, with his dog, but tragically he never returned home and was found deceased in woodland.

“Our team of officers have been working tirelessly over the past two weeks to establish the circumstances surrounding Graham’s death.

“Due to the nature of Graham’s injuries which came to light as a result of the forensic post mortem, we strongly believe that he was assaulted within the woodland near to the polo ground.”

Family supported by specialist officers

Graham’s family continues to be supported by specialist family liaison officers.

DCI Walker added:

“Every piece of information, regardless of how small or insignificant it may seem to you, could be crucial to our investigation and finding out exactly what happened to Graham.”

A mobile police station will be at Wellington Eagles Primary School between 2.30pm and 4.30pm on Thursday, October 8 for anyone who wants to speak directly with officers.

Anyone with information should contact Wiltshire Police on 101 or submit information through the dedicated Major Incident Public Portal.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.