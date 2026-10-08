Police appeal to find missing 13-year-old girl from Margate

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing from Margate.

Emilija Marta Baranova was last seen in Grosvenor Place on the evening of Wednesday, October 7.

She is described as white, of slim build and around 5ft 4in tall, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Emilija may be wearing black shorts, black shoes with white socks and a grey zip-up hooded top.

Police said she is known to have links to Harrow.

Anyone who sees Emilija or has information about where she may be is urged to contact police.