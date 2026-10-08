Man accused of murdering Hannah Cain remanded in custody after Crown Court appearance A

A man charged with the murder of Hannah Cain in Dersingham has appeared at Crown Court and been remanded in custody.

Mark Cain, 45, of Fern Hill, Dersingham, appeared at King’s Lynn Crown Court on Thursday, October 8.

He is charged with murdering 45-year-old Hannah Cain, whose body was found at a property in Fern Hill on Sunday, October 4.

Cain was remanded in custody following the hearing.

Plea hearing set for December

He is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court for a plea hearing on December 3, 2026.

Hannah’s family previously paid tribute to her as “kind, generous and loving” and described her as a beloved mother, daughter, sister, auntie, daughter-in-law and friend.

They also said they were proud of the care she gave to patients who knew her professionally as Dr Terry.

Proceedings are now active, and the case remains before the courts.